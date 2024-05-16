BRAC Bank celebrates Mother's Day by welcoming co-workers' mothers to workplace

BRAC Bank celebrates Mother's Day by welcoming co-workers' mothers to workplace

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank celebrated Mother's Day 2024 with a special event, inviting the mothers of its co-workers to visit and mingle with their children at their workplace. The event was held at the bank's head offices at Anik and Sepal Towers in Dhaka.

The objective of this unique engagement was to show the mothers the environment their children work in and to thank them for the value their children are adding to BRAC Bank's progress.

A total of 127 mothers responded to the bank's invitation and visited their children's workplace across the two head offices on May 15, 2024.

Chairperson of BRAC Bank, Meheriar M. Hasan, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the mothers for their invaluable contribution to the lives of their children, who are now key contributors to BRAC Bank's success. He encouraged them to visit the bank whenever they wished, emphasizing the importance of family support in the professional growth of co-workers.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim R.F. Hussain, also expressed his appreciation, stating, "It is because of your upbringing that BRAC Bank is now reaping the benefits of your meritorious children. Your role in their success is undeniable, and we are honoured to have you here today."

The senior management and other officials of BRAC Bank were also present during the engagement, making the event even more special and interactive for the visiting mothers.

The engagement concluded with two separate cultural shows, adding a festive touch to the heartfelt occasion.

