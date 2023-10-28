Brac Bank celebrates achievements of Women Leaders of Distribution Network

Brac Bank has recognised top-performing female officials of its Distribution Network.

At a celebration ceremony styled 'Women Warriors – Conquering Financial Frontier', Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, Brac Bank, along with other senior officials handed over awards to the frontline female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to business growth in the third quarter of 2023, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, Brac Bank, attended the ceremony.

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head; AKM Tareq, Senior Zonal Head; senior officials of Distribution Network were present at the ceremony on 23 October.

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth. As a people-centric organization, BRAC Bank provides a conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.

While recognising the women officials, Selim R. F. Hussain, commented: "Our female colleagues in frontline roles are performing exceptionally well in generating business. This recognition is a testament that we are with them as they aim higher in their profession. We will provide a capacity-building opportunity to upskill them so that they can realize their full potential. Being a company fostering diversity and inclusivity, the bank strives to absorb more women into senior leadership roles."