Brac Bank celebrates achievements of Women Leaders of Distribution Network

Corporates

Press Release
28 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

Brac Bank celebrates achievements of Women Leaders of Distribution Network

Press Release
28 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:28 pm

Brac Bank has recognised top-performing female officials of its Distribution Network.

At a celebration ceremony styled 'Women Warriors – Conquering Financial Frontier', Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, Brac Bank, along with other senior officials handed over awards to the frontline female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to business growth in the third quarter of 2023, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, Brac Bank, attended the ceremony. 

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head; AKM Tareq, Senior Zonal Head; senior officials of Distribution Network were present at the ceremony on 23 October. 

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth. As a people-centric organization, BRAC Bank provides a conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.

While recognising the women officials, Selim R. F. Hussain, commented: "Our female colleagues in frontline roles are performing exceptionally well in generating business. This recognition is a testament that we are with them as they aim higher in their profession. We will provide a capacity-building opportunity to upskill them so that they can realize their full potential. Being a company fostering diversity and inclusivity, the bank strives to absorb more women into senior leadership roles."

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS