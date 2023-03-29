Brac Bank celebrates 7th anniversary of 'TARA'

Brac Bank organised a grand celebration of seven years' journey of its internal women's forum 'TARA' on 18 March.

The daylong event featured various cultural performances, including music, dance, and skits, reads a press release.

The 'TARA' forum started its journey in 2016 with aims to facilitate career development and professional excellence for women bankers in the organisation.

'TARA' is Bangladesh's largest private sector women bankers' network. It also provides a platform for female coworkers to share their concerns and challenges within or outside the bank.

The conference was formally started with a keynote speech by Nurun Nahar Begum, head of 'TARA'.

Selim RF Hussain, MD & CEO of Brac Bank, also shared his thoughts regarding women empowerment in Brac Bank. The entire top management was also present.