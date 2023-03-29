Brac Bank celebrates 7th anniversary of 'TARA'

Corporates

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Brac Bank celebrates 7th anniversary of 'TARA'

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Brac Bank celebrates 7th anniversary of &#039;TARA&#039;

Brac Bank organised a grand celebration of seven years' journey of its internal women's forum 'TARA' on 18 March.

The daylong event featured various cultural performances, including music, dance, and skits, reads a press release.

The 'TARA' forum started its journey in 2016 with aims to facilitate career development and professional excellence for women bankers in the organisation.

'TARA' is Bangladesh's largest private sector women bankers' network. It also provides a platform for female coworkers to share their concerns and challenges within or outside the bank.

The conference was formally started with a keynote speech by Nurun Nahar Begum, head of 'TARA'.

Selim RF Hussain, MD & CEO of Brac Bank, also shared his thoughts regarding women empowerment in Brac Bank. The entire top management was also present.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

8h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

9h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

10h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

51m | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

1h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

3h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year