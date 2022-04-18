BRAC Bank cardholders to get big Ramadan discounts, cashback at 1,100 outlets

BRAC Bank is offering amazing discounts at more than 1,100 partner outlets during this Ramadan.

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy B1G1, B1G2, B1G3, B2G1 for iftar/sehri and special discounts at dining places, lifestyle, jewellery, sweet shops, hotels and resorts, travel and airline and eCommerce transaction and many more. They will also avail cashback.

Throughout Ramadan and until Eid day, the customers will enjoy the offers with 440 merchant partners covering 1,118 outlets, read a press release.

B1G1 is available at 56 hotels and restaurants, including Sheraton Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Radisson Blu Dhaka and Chattogram, Amari Dhaka, Holiday Inn, Doreen Hotels & Resorts, Lakeshore Hotel, Hotel Sarina, Hotel Bengal Blueberry, The Peninsula Chittagong, Rose View Sylhet etc.

Moreover, B1G2 and B1G3 offer is available at renowned hotels and restaurants, including Chocolate Room Bangladesh, Omni Hotel, Pearl Hotel, White Palace Hotel, Six Season Hotel, Aara Hospitality Services, Grand Oriental Hospitality. The diners will enjoy discount up to 25% at 105 hotels and restaurants in major cities.

At 119 lifestyle partner shops, our cardholders can enjoy discount up to 50%. Major lifestyle partners include Zaara Fashion Mall, Sada Kalo, Astorion, Bishwa Rang, Rang Bangladesh, Kay Kraft, Fit Elegance, Tangail Saree Kutir, Sailor etc. Moreover, cardholders will enjoy discount up to 60% at 22 renowned jewellery shops.

The cardholders will enjoy exclusive 10% cashback at Bata (only bank partner for Ramadan) and Daraz and up to Tk5,000 cashback at Hi-Tech Lifestyle and Furniture.

The customers will enjoy discount up to 60% with 42 travel and airline partners, including Long Beach Hotel, Ocean Paradise, Momo Inn, Nazimgarh Resorts, Sayeman Beach Resort, BCDM, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair, GoZayaan, ShareTrip etc. The customers will enjoy discount up to 25% at 82 eCommerce companies.

BRAC Bank offers ten times bonus reward points on QR base transactions during this Ramadan to promote QR payment.

BRAC Bank VISA credit card customers can earn up to 10,000 bonus reward points for transaction in Aarong (e-commerce), dine-in, shopping malls, online food delivery, hotels & resorts, grocery shops, parlor and saloon and ticketing services.

BRAC Bank also offers an exclusive Spend and Win Campaign for Mastercard credit cardholders.

Under this campaign, Mastercard credit cardholders stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 and many more exciting prizes. In addition to that, Mastercard Millennial Cardholders will get 1,000 bonus reward points on spending a cumulative minimum of BDT 3,000 in renowned coffee shops.

About the offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said, "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Ramadan and Eid offers cover all major categories to help our customers grandly celebrate this special religious festival - with the family and near and dear ones. Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories and several partners. Our ten-time reward points will be exciting and rewarding to the customers throughout Ramadan."

The details of the offer can be learnt at 24-hour call centre at 16221 and also at the bank's website – https://www.bracbank.com/ramadan2022/