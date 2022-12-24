BRAC Bank cardholders to enjoy exclusive discounts on Christmas eve at top hotels 

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 07:03 pm

BRAC Bank is offering up to 25% discount on the eve of Christmas and New Year at top hotels in Dhaka. 

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy this special discount at a wide range of hotels to help the valued customers celebrate the Christmas and New Year in a grand and delightful way, reads a press release.

At Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, the bank's customers will enjoy a 15% discount on Kids Carnival Ticket on the occasion of Christmas Day. 

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy a 20% discount on A-La-Carte Menu at Café Bazaar Restaurant till 6 January 2023.

At InterContinental Dhaka, Doreen Hotel, and Amari Dhaka, the bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on food items and on Christmas and New Year Cake items till 31 December.

The Westin Dhaka will provide a 22% discount to all BRAC Bank cardholders on A-la-carte menu at Daily Treats & Splash restaurant till to January 02, 2023. Sheraton Dhaka will provide an exclusive 22% discount on the A-la-carte menu at Toastina restaurant to all BRAC Bank cardholders till 2 January 2023. 

About the offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Christmas and New Year offers will bring delight to our customers helping them celebrate this special festivities with the family and near and dear ones. Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories and several partners." 

BRAC Bank

