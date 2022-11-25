BRAC Bank, British Council to work together on financial awareness

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, British Council to work together on financial awareness

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:23 pm
BRAC Bank, British Council to work together on financial awareness

BRAC Bank and British Council have signed an MoU to work together for the welfare of students from all age ranges and education mediums. 

Both organisations will collaborate on programmes like financial literacy for school-going students, study abroad, IELTS expos, and roadshows for higher education, said a press release. 

BRAC Bank will run these programmes as part of its student banking service - Agami, and promote financial inclusion and awareness among the youth.

M Masud Rana FCA FCA, DMD and CFO of BRAC Bank; Jim O'Neill, Country Exams Director of British Council; Sarwat Reza, Head of Business Development, Examination Services of British Council; Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications; Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; Sarah Anam, Head of Deposits & NFB, Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, Head of TARA and Agami and several senior officials from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.
 

British Council Bangladesh / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

6h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

8h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

10h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

11h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

19m | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

2h | Videos
Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court