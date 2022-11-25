BRAC Bank, British Council to work together on financial awareness

BRAC Bank and British Council have signed an MoU to work together for the welfare of students from all age ranges and education mediums.

Both organisations will collaborate on programmes like financial literacy for school-going students, study abroad, IELTS expos, and roadshows for higher education, said a press release.

BRAC Bank will run these programmes as part of its student banking service - Agami, and promote financial inclusion and awareness among the youth.

M Masud Rana FCA FCA, DMD and CFO of BRAC Bank; Jim O'Neill, Country Exams Director of British Council; Sarwat Reza, Head of Business Development, Examination Services of British Council; Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications; Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; Sarah Anam, Head of Deposits & NFB, Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, Head of TARA and Agami and several senior officials from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.

