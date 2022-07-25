Brac Bank, Brac SDP partner to create employment opportunities for youth 

Brac Bank and Brac Skills Development Program (SDP) have joined hands to create employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Under the partnership, Brac Bank will have access to a trained pool of fresh graduates for job openings in the bank, said a press release.



Brac SDP provides skills training and employment-related support to young people across Bangladesh, focusing particularly on people living in vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Brac Bank; and senior officials of both organisations were present at the partnership signing ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka Monday (25 July).



Brac Bank Head of Human Resources Akhteruddin Mahmood and Brac Skills Development and Migration Director (Education) Safi Rahman Khan signed the agreement.

This alliance will be mutually beneficial for the two organisations as Brac SDP will be able to ensure job placement of its graduates while Brac Bank will get officers for its entry level positions with required skillsets.

Commenting on the alliance, Syed Abdul Momen said, "As a values-based organization, Brac Bank believes in 'leaving no one behind'. We are committed to helping the youth realize their full potential. We believe this initiative will ensure shared prosperity in the society by creating opportunities for the young people at grassroots level."

