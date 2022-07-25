Brac Bank, Brac SDP partner to create employment opportunities for youth 

Corporates

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 06:14 pm

Related News

Brac Bank, Brac SDP partner to create employment opportunities for youth 

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 06:14 pm
Brac Bank, Brac SDP partner to create employment opportunities for youth 

Brac Bank and Brac Skills Development Program (SDP) have joined hands to create employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Under the partnership, Brac Bank will have access to a trained pool of fresh graduates for job openings in the bank, said a press release. 
 
Brac SDP provides skills training and employment-related support to young people across Bangladesh, focusing particularly on people living in vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas. 

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Brac Bank; and senior officials of both organisations were present at the partnership signing ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka Monday (25 July).   
 
Brac Bank Head of Human Resources Akhteruddin Mahmood and Brac Skills Development and Migration Director (Education) Safi Rahman Khan signed the agreement. 

This alliance will be mutually beneficial for the two organisations as Brac SDP will be able to ensure job placement of its graduates while Brac Bank will get officers for its entry level positions with required skillsets. 

Commenting on the alliance, Syed Abdul Momen said, "As a values-based organization, Brac Bank believes in 'leaving no one behind'. We are committed to helping the youth realize their full potential. We believe this initiative will ensure shared prosperity in the society by creating opportunities for the young people at grassroots level."
 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

6h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

7h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

7h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

Ukraine forces advancing to Kherson

30m | Videos
Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case