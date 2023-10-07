BRAC Bank, BRAC Kumon join hands to benefit students and customers

BRAC Bank and BRAC Kumon, which provides high-quality education in Mathematics and English using the Kumon Method, have signed a strategic agreement to enhance educational opportunities and financial services in Bangladesh.

The Kumon Method has been designed to help students build strong self-learning skills and develop a deep understanding of mathematics and language arts concepts. Globally, Kumon operates more than 24,000 learning centres across various countries, serving approximately 3.6 million students with a proven track record of improving students' academic abilities and fostering a love for learning.

This strategic collaboration between BRAC Bank and BRAC Kumon aims to make quality education more accessible and affordable for students in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This innovative partnership will include exclusive benefits for TARA customers and a 20% discount on Kumon services for BRAC Bank credit card holders.

BRAC Bank will facilitate QR code-based fee payments for all Kumon Centres. Furthermore, BRAC Bank's Agami Team will play a role in onboarding campaigns and conducting financial literacy programs for Kumon students.

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director of BRAC Kumon Ltd, and Selim RF Hossain, managing director & CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, exchanged the agreement documents at a ceremony on 3 October.

From BRAC Bank, Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & head of SME Banking; Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami-Student Banking Service; Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; were present. From BRAC Kumon, Mariko Suzuki, team lead, Licensing Ops. & Promotion Dept, Kumon Global; Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Ltd, were present.

Selim RF Hussain said: "We are excited to partner with BRAC Kumon to create educational opportunities and expand financial services in Bangladesh. This partnership is aligned with our commitment to sustainable development and financial inclusion. Together with BRAC Kumon, we help the children realize their full potential."

As a leading and values-based bank, BRAC Bank's commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility while aiming to make a meaningful impact on education and access to financial services in Bangladesh.