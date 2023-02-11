BRAC Bank, BMSL Asset Management Company signs custodial services agreement

BRAC Bank Ltd and BMSL Asset Management Company Ltd have signed a Custodial Services Agreement

The agreement will enable BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to BMSL to operate 'BMSL National Housing Growth Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund, reads a press release.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director & head of corporate banking, BRAC Bank; and Md Mahmud Himal, managing director, BMSL Asset Management Company; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 25 January.

Md Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking; Khan Muhammad Faisol, senior manager, Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank; and AKM Shamsudduha (Sharif), director & Mirajus Salakeen, AVP & head of compliance of BMSL Asset Management Company were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.

