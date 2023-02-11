BRAC Bank, BMSL Asset Management Company signs custodial services agreement

BRAC Bank, BMSL Asset Management Company signs custodial services agreement

BRAC Bank Ltd and BMSL Asset Management Company Ltd have signed a Custodial Services Agreement 

The agreement will enable BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to BMSL to operate 'BMSL National Housing Growth Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund, reads a press release. 

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director & head of corporate banking, BRAC Bank; and Md Mahmud Himal, managing director, BMSL Asset Management Company; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 25 January. 

Md Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking; Khan Muhammad Faisol, senior manager, Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank; and AKM Shamsudduha (Sharif), director & Mirajus Salakeen, AVP & head of compliance of BMSL Asset Management Company were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.
 

BRAC Bank / mutual funds

