BRAC Bank, Bengal Foundation celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:36 am

BRAC Bank and Bengal Foundation are celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh through a cultural carnival. 

A five-day cultural extravaganza featuring music, arts and crafts, painting exhibitions, cinemas, literature and book fair will be going on during December 14-18, 2021 at Bengal Shilpalaya on Dhanmondi Road 27 in Dhaka.

The festival titled "Srijone o Shekore" seeks to reflect aspects of Bengali culture and contemporary life in music, film, dance, arts and crafts, painting, and literature on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Victory Day, said a press release. 

Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, inaugurated the festival on December 14, 2021. Chair, Bengal Foundation Abul Khair, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen were also present. 

Artists, singers and performers including Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Laisa Ahmed Lisa, Khairul Anam Shakil, Bulbul Islam, Chandana Majumdar, Munmun Ahmed, Fahmida Nabi, Aditi Monsin, Shimul Mustafa, Warda Rihab, Bhashwar Bandyopadhyay, Bhajan Baul, Krisna Baul, Rahul Ananda, Krisnakoli, the students of Bengal Parampara Sangitalay will be performing at the festival.   

An art exhibition 'Swaparjit Prithibi - The Earth In Our Hands' will be going on at Kamrul Hasan Exhibition Hall in the context of environmental movement. There will be drawing, craft and puppet show and storytelling session for the children. There is a book fair going on where BRAC Bank cardholders will enjoy up to 30% discount. The festival is open for all. 

Commenting on the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh, BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said, "BRAC Bank is a Bangladeshi Bank that nurtures the national values and ideals. Just like our countrymen, we are so proud in celebrating the 50 years of nationhood. We believe this multi-dimensional festival gives us the opportunity to discover our root and identity. We hope this festival will inspire our young generation to know and understand the art, culture and heritage of Bangladesh."  

