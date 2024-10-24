BRAC Bank, BBDN collaborate to create inclusive opportunities for persons with disabilities

BRAC Bank has partnered with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) to create inclusive opportunities for persons with disabilities through 'Aporajeyo Ami'-- the bank's flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to health.

The agreement, signed on 15 October, 2024, enables BRAC Bank becoming a premier member of BBDN and joining its advisory council, reads a press release.

Under the partnership, BBDN will work with BRAC Bank to train persons with disabilities to enhance their employability and open up entrepreneurial opportunities.

This will thereby provide support to unlock their full potential and equip them to make a greater contribution to society.

The collaboration will also see BBDN conduct accessibility assessments of BRAC Bank premises and organise sensitisation workshops for BRAC Bank coworkers to ensure they understand and embrace the principles of disability inclusion.

Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Sustainability Officer of BRAC Bank, said, "At BRAC Bank, we believe that inclusion is not just a responsibility but a necessity for a thriving society. Our partnership with BBDN is more than just a commitment; it is a call to ensure persons with disabilities are seen, heard, and given the opportunity they deserve to help contribute more to national economic growth."

Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of BBDN, commented, "This partnership with BRAC Bank is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to build a more inclusive Bangladesh. Together, we will amplify the voices of persons with disabilities, creating pathways for them to thrive personally and professionally."

"Our collaboration signals that the business community is ready to embrace a diverse workforce and to empower persons with disabilities to have fulfilling lives and be meaningfully included in our economic and social fabric," he added.

BBDN is a membership-based network of employers and employers' associations formed in collaboration with organisations of persons with disabilities, NGOs, and development partners to create a more disability-inclusive workforce in Bangladesh.

It operates as a non-profit trust under the auspices of the Bangladesh Employers Federation with support from development partners such as the International Labour Organisation, GIZ, and UK FCDO, amongst others.

This partnership is a cornerstone of BRAC Bank's 'Aporajeyo Ami' initiative, which reflects the bank's commitment to building a more inclusive society through meaningful dialogues around disability.

As a values-driven organisation, BRAC Bank's CSR ambition is to break financial barriers and social taboos to ensure access and create opportunities for people to realise their potential and lead meaningful lives.