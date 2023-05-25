BRAC Bank Astha users to enjoy free Hoichoi subscription as digital rewards

BRAC Bank Limited has partnered with Hoichoi Technologies Bangladesh Limited to provide free OTT subscriptions to its digital banking app 'Astha' users, reads a press release.

The bank regularly offers digital rewards against transactional activities in Astha app. As a part of the Digital Reward Programme, eligible Astha users will get a free Hoichoi subscription through which they can access the full Hoichoi content library through the web and app on-the-go in their mobile devices like TVs and desktop computers.

The platform contains thousands of movies, web series from various genres like drama, thriller, comedy, horror, detective, classic, romance, family, kids, and shorts.

The signing ceremony took place at BRAC Bank's head office in Dhaka on 22 Maywith Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Sakib R Khan, country director, Bangladesh, Hoichoi; representing their respective organisations.

Tanjina Anis, head of Digital Business and Payments, and Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Senior Assistant Vice President, Digital Business and Payments, BRAC Bank; were also present.

Hoichoi is an on-demand video streaming platform owned by SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Its subsidiary Hoichoi Bangladesh was founded to produce Bangladeshi content featuring local artists.

It has produced many commendable web series - Syed Ahmed Shawki directed and Chanchal