BRAC Bank Astha app users can now make QR payment at bKash merchant points

BRAC Bank customers can now make QR-based payments at bKash merchant points across Bangladesh using Astha App.

The Astha users will experience simple, seamless, and secured way to pay at around 300,000 merchant points of bKash across the country, said a press release.

The two companies have launched bKash QR acceptance for Astha App users which will provide convenience and smart banking experience to the app users.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive Officer of bKash formally launched the first-of-its-kind Fintech service at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

This co-creation will enable 273,000 Astha users to pay at bKash merchant points The integration will provide payment convenience and more options to Astha customers This collaboration provides this widespread QR payment network in the country with facility for smooth payment ranging from small to large-ticket payment.

This initiative is part of BRAC Bank and bKash's continued pursuit to build a cashless payment ecosystem which will also add to sustainability efforts in the financial industry.

Commenting on the Astha-bKash QR integration, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "We believe this QR platform will play an essential part in paving the way for Bangladesh's transition to a cashless society Leveraging on each other's digital capabilities, Astha and bKash can bring exciting digital payment experience to the customers and create disruption in digital payment space."

"Astha is central to BRAC Bank's digital transformation journey It is a manifestation of our strong focus on customer convenience with use of digital innovation It has brought the whole bank's convenience right at our customers' fingertips and also drives a vibrant digital banking culture in Bangladesh We will continue to add new features to Astha to cater to the diverse needs of our customers," he added.

From bKash, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer; Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer; Zaid Amin, Head of Financial Services; A N M Khaleqdad Khan, EVP and HoD, Merchant Products; and Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership and Operations, Financial Services, attended the ceremony .

From BRAC Bank, Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Head of Digital Business and Payments; Muntasir Rahman, Head of Application Development and Enterprise Systems; MA Kazim Rimon, Senior Manager, Project Management; and Fatema Fahmida Hoque, Associate Product Manager, Digital Business and Payments, were present.

