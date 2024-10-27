BRAC Bank assures customers: Card system remains safe and secure

BRAC Bank has issued a statement addressing concerns raised by recent reports on social and news media platforms regarding a potential BIN (Bank Identification Number) attack on its card system. The bank categorically states that these reports are unfounded and misleading. BRAC Bank's card system is fully secure, protected by advanced firewall technology.

The bank assures its valued customers that in the event of any fraudulent activity involving their cards, an immediate investigation is conducted following international standards. BRAC Bank is committed to ensuring the security and convenience of cardholder transactions, actively safeguarding customer interests.

BRAC Bank advises customers to be cautious about information from unreliable sources and to exercise their own judgment. For accurate information or to address any concerns, customers are encouraged to contact the bank's 24-hour Call Centre at 16221 or send an email to [email protected]. Official updates and information are also available on BRAC Bank's official Facebook page and website. Additionally, customers can manage the international payment options on their cards via the Call Centre or through the 'Astha' app.

The bank reiterates that both debit and credit card transactions are fully secure, allowing customers to carry out local and international transactions with confidence. BRAC Bank also reminds customers to never share their PIN, CVV, or OTP with anyone to prevent unauthorized access.

As a responsible and customer-centric institution, BRAC Bank remains dedicated to protecting the safety and security of its customers' transactions and financial information.