BRAC Bank assures customers: Card system remains safe and secure

Corporates

27 October, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 11:54 am

Related News

BRAC Bank assures customers: Card system remains safe and secure

27 October, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 11:54 am
BRAC Bank assures customers: Card system remains safe and secure

BRAC Bank has issued a statement addressing concerns raised by recent reports on social and news media platforms regarding a potential BIN (Bank Identification Number) attack on its card system. The bank categorically states that these reports are unfounded and misleading. BRAC Bank's card system is fully secure, protected by advanced firewall technology.

The bank assures its valued customers that in the event of any fraudulent activity involving their cards, an immediate investigation is conducted following international standards. BRAC Bank is committed to ensuring the security and convenience of cardholder transactions, actively safeguarding customer interests.

BRAC Bank advises customers to be cautious about information from unreliable sources and to exercise their own judgment. For accurate information or to address any concerns, customers are encouraged to contact the bank's 24-hour Call Centre at 16221 or send an email to [email protected]. Official updates and information are also available on BRAC Bank's official Facebook page and website. Additionally, customers can manage the international payment options on their cards via the Call Centre or through the 'Astha' app.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The bank reiterates that both debit and credit card transactions are fully secure, allowing customers to carry out local and international transactions with confidence. BRAC Bank also reminds customers to never share their PIN, CVV, or OTP with anyone to prevent unauthorized access.

As a responsible and customer-centric institution, BRAC Bank remains dedicated to protecting the safety and security of its customers' transactions and financial information.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

31m | Videos
What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

1h | Videos
Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

1h | Videos
All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

2h | Videos