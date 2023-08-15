Brac Bank arranges special prayer for Bangabandhu

Brac Bank arranges special prayer for Bangabandhu

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank demonstrated its unwavering respect and reverence for the founding father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by organising a special prayer for his eternal salvation.

The event, attended by over 700 officials and the senior management team of the bank, took place in digital platform on 14 August and was dedicated not only to Bangabandhu's memory but also to the prayers for his martyred family members, said a press release.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, architect of independent Bangladesh, left an indelible mark on the nation's history with his relentless efforts and visionary leadership. In remembrance of his invaluable contributions, Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R.F. Hussain, remarked, "We owe an immense debt of gratitude to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his selfless dedication to our nation's independence. His visionary leadership paved the way for a free and prosperous Bangladesh. Today, we come together to offer our prayers for his eternal peace and express our heartfelt condolences for his martyred family members."

Earlier this month, the senior management team of Brac Bank paid their respects at the revered leader's tomb in Tungipara, reaffirming the bank's commitment to upholding the legacy of Bangabandhu. As the nation observes the mourning day on August 15th, all members of the Brac Bank family have been donning black badges as a mark of respect. Additionally, the bank has adorned its establishments with banners in memory of Bangabandhu, serving as a poignant reminder of his enduring impact on the nation.

Brac Bank's commemorative efforts stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and patriotism that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman continues to inspire in the hearts of Bangladeshis. The bank's initiative serves as a reminder to future generations of the sacrifices made for the nation's independence and the duty to preserve and honour the legacy of a true visionary.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

