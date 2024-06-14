BRAC Bank arranges session on 'Economy, Markets and Derivatives' for CFOs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has organised a unique session for its valued Treasury & Corporate Banking clients titled "Economy, Markets and Derivatives."

The event was attended by more than 200 Chief Financial Officers and relevant senior officials from the top corporate houses in the country, reads a press release.

The bank's Chairperson, Meheriar M. Hasan, Managing Director & CEO, Selim R F Hussain, and DMD & Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan and DMD & Head of Treasury & FIs, Md. Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, greeted the clients at the session held at a local hotel in Dhaka on 4 June.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI), attended the program as Guest speaker. He touched upon various burning issues related to the global and local economy. 

Dr Mansur stated that due to recent steps undertaken by the central bank and based on current market forces, the value of BDT has been adjusted against USD. He also emphasized that considering market interest rates, the corporates may opt for foreign currency loans. This would be a win-win approach as clients would benefit greatly and this measure would also help in reducing the deficit in the financial account. He also opined that during these challenging market conditions, the banks should continue to support corporate clients.  

Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, conducted a session on Economic Outlook and Derivative Solutions. He highlighted the current challenges and opportunities in the local and global markets. Interest rate and exchange rate outlook were also discussed. The importance of hedging strategies was highlighted in light of recent volatility in the markets. Forwards, futures, options, interest, and cross currency swaps were illustrated in his engaging presentation. 

The participants engaged in a lively discussion with the speakers which covered a wide array of topics.

