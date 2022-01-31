BRAC Bank and UCB asset management sign custodial service deal

BRAC Bank Limited and UCB Asset Management Limited have signed a custodial service agreement.

The agreement will enable BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to UCB Asset Management for the operation of "UCB Taqwa Growth Fund", a new open-ended mutual fund.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and head of Corporate Banking at BRAC Bank, and SM Rashedul Hasan, managing director and CEO of UCB Asset Management, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 26 January, read a press release.

Senior Manager Khan Muhammad Faisol and Associate Relationship Manager Md Azmul Hasan Jahid from the transaction banking team of BRAC Bank, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank Limited; Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, managing director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited; Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited; Md Sekander-E-Azam, EVP and head of transaction banking of United Commercial Bank Limited; were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.