BRAC Bank and Nucleus Software win IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards

Corporates

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

BRAC Bank and Nucleus Software win IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nucleus Software, a provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, on 23 March, announced winning the "Best Implementation in Transaction Banking" Award by IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022, for an Innovative Transaction Banking solution implementation.

The award recognized the rapid implementation of Nucleus Software's Supply Chain Financing solution from their Transaction Banking Suite FinnAxia™ at BRAC Bank designed to support the bank's strategy of venturing into the supply chain financing market to provide seamless solutions for all its end customer offerings, a press release reads.

As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities, BRAC Bank can onboard customers faster and service in 4 minutes and 52 seconds enabling quicker customer activation, according to the release.

FinnAxia™ is a completely automated and paperless solution which enables the Banks customers to operate in a hassle-free environment.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director &amp; CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always strives to cater to the evolving needs of the grassroots SME business owners. Aligned with the mission, with our new Supply Chain Finance solution developed by Nucleus Software, we will be able to help businesses keep pace with a competitive and fast-changing business landscape through seamless and faster

financing support. The solution will fast-track financing with digital tools, immensely benefiting SMEs. At BRAC Bank, the solution will ensure faster service delivery and enhance efficiency and productivity and expand outreach. We are immensely honoured to have received this international award jointly with Nucleus Software. We will continue to adopt best-in-class technology to serve our customers better."

Parag Bhise, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Software, added "We are honoured to work with BRAC Bank and to support their visionary approach to digitization. We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award alongside BRAC Bank and to be recognized for our pioneering work and our efforts in Transaction Banking. We look forward to continuing to assist BRAC Bank as they expand its business and explore new ways to stay ahead of the competition."

SME financing / transaction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

13m | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

33m | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

1h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Domestic violence charges against 'Rick & Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland dropped

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

16h | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

8h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

18h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year