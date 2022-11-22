Brac Bank and BFDS to train female freelancers 

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 07:37 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank and Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) have partnered to train female freelancers in the country who aspire to build a career in this promising industry.

The programme, titled "Shabolombi TARA," aims to train 1,600 professionals from all eight divisions of Bangladesh, said a press release. 

They will not have to pay any fee to avail of the training.  Besides this training, Brac Bank will also provide banking services to freelancers and inform them about the banking solutions needed to initiate new business. 

Brac Bank Women Banking Segment 'TARA' and BFDS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 9 November, 2022. 

From Brac Bank, Sarah Anam, head of Deposits & NFB, Retail Banking; Mehruba Reza, head of TARA and Agami; Shuvodhani Paul, manager of TARA and Agami; and from BFDS, Dr Tanjiba Rahman, chairman; Jashim Uddin Joy, senior vice chairman; M A Hasan Khan, joint organising secretary, and senior officials from both organisations were present at the signing ceremony. 

This collaboration will help fulfill the entrepreneurial dream of freelancers and pave the way for their financial freedom. The initiative reflects Brac Bank TARA's strong commitment to the promising industry and its continuous pursuit of working for women's empowerment. 

BFDS is a forum that facilitates the freelancer community's work and ventures. 

