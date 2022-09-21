BRAC Bank agent banking reaches out to tea workers in Habiganj hills 

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
BRAC Bank has reached out to the tea workers of Habiganj hills as part of its continued pursuit to bring the unbanked people under the banking umbrella. 

The rapidly growing agent banking channel helps the bank to reach out to the critically marginalised and excluded segments like day labourers and the ethnic population of the country. 

Agent banking team has recently organised an 'Uthan Boithak', a knowledge-sharing engagement, for the tea workers in Bahubal in Habiganj. Several handloom workers belonging to the ethnic community also joined the session. These people living in the remote area of the tea estates are usually left out of the formal banking system, reads a press release.

Field officers of Bahubal Agent Banking Outlet disseminated information about opening bank accounts, the importance of savings and services available at agent banking outlets. Md Al Amin, agent of Bahubal Agent Banking Outlet; Abul Kalam Azad, Officer, agent banking, Habiganj; Tanvir Hossain, agent Field Officer, BRAC Bank, were present. 

Following its vision of financial inclusion, the bank is relentlessly working to bring the unbanked segment under a formal financial system. Utilising agent banking channel, the bank is serving the unserved and underserved people in the nook and corner of the country. 

The rapidly expanding alternate banking channel now serves 1.75 lakh unbanked people, mostly in rural and semi-urban parts of the country, as the channel's rural penetration hits the industry's highest at 77%. 

From account-opening to cash withdrawal, loan to EMI payment, remittance service, and utility bill payment – Agent Banking outlets are now the place to go for the local people for any day-to-day banking.

