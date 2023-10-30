BRAC Bank ‘Agami’ inculcates financial literacy in students at Kumon ASHR and Gala Night Event

Corporates

Press Release
30 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank ‘Agami’ inculcates financial literacy in students at Kumon ASHR and Gala Night Event

Press Release
30 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
BRAC Bank ‘Agami’ inculcates financial literacy in students at Kumon ASHR and Gala Night Event

BRAC Bank 'Agami', a comprehensive student banking service of BRAC Bank, participated in Kumon ASHR and Gala Night, instilling financial literacy in young students.

Kumon, the world's largest after-school learning programme, aims to discover the potential of each individual and develop their abilities to the maximum. ASHR, which stands for Advanced Student Honour Roll, celebrates students who study beyond their school grade level, reads a press release.

As the banking partner of the event organised by BRAC Kumon in Dhaka on 30 September, BRAC Bank played a pivotal role in fostering early financial literacy and familiarising them with the exciting 'Agami' Student Banking service. Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of introducing the Kumon Method in Bangladesh aimed at helping children realize their full potential. The partnership between BRAC Bank and BRAC Kumon exemplifies their joint commitment to providing high-quality education and overcoming social issues in Bangladesh.

At the event, BRAC Bank set up an 'Agami' booth where children could participate in various engaging activities, including imagining themselves as future leaders, sports stars, doctors, and scientists through fun picture-taking sessions. As a token of appreciation, BRAC Bank gifted them beautifully printed and framed versions of these pictures. Furthermore, any guardian or child who signed up for a school banking account received special gifts from BRAC Bank 'Agami'.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the introduction of the 'Future Star Account,' a school banking account designed for children under 18 years of age. It's a valuable step toward nurturing responsible money management habits in the younger generation.

Commenting on the engagement initiative, Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "BRAC Bank 'Agami' is committed to empowering the next generation with the financial knowledge and skills they need to succeed. We are proud to partner with BRAC Kumon to reach children and their families with our financial literacy initiatives. The Kumon ASHR and Gala Night event was a great opportunity to introduce children to financial literacy and the importance of saving money."

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

11h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

51m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today