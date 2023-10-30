BRAC Bank ‘Agami’ inculcates financial literacy in students at Kumon ASHR and Gala Night Event

BRAC Bank 'Agami', a comprehensive student banking service of BRAC Bank, participated in Kumon ASHR and Gala Night, instilling financial literacy in young students.

Kumon, the world's largest after-school learning programme, aims to discover the potential of each individual and develop their abilities to the maximum. ASHR, which stands for Advanced Student Honour Roll, celebrates students who study beyond their school grade level, reads a press release.

As the banking partner of the event organised by BRAC Kumon in Dhaka on 30 September, BRAC Bank played a pivotal role in fostering early financial literacy and familiarising them with the exciting 'Agami' Student Banking service. Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of introducing the Kumon Method in Bangladesh aimed at helping children realize their full potential. The partnership between BRAC Bank and BRAC Kumon exemplifies their joint commitment to providing high-quality education and overcoming social issues in Bangladesh.

At the event, BRAC Bank set up an 'Agami' booth where children could participate in various engaging activities, including imagining themselves as future leaders, sports stars, doctors, and scientists through fun picture-taking sessions. As a token of appreciation, BRAC Bank gifted them beautifully printed and framed versions of these pictures. Furthermore, any guardian or child who signed up for a school banking account received special gifts from BRAC Bank 'Agami'.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the introduction of the 'Future Star Account,' a school banking account designed for children under 18 years of age. It's a valuable step toward nurturing responsible money management habits in the younger generation.

Commenting on the engagement initiative, Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "BRAC Bank 'Agami' is committed to empowering the next generation with the financial knowledge and skills they need to succeed. We are proud to partner with BRAC Kumon to reach children and their families with our financial literacy initiatives. The Kumon ASHR and Gala Night event was a great opportunity to introduce children to financial literacy and the importance of saving money."