BRAC Bank achieves thirty crore taka retail deposit milestone

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 02:52 pm

BRAC Bank achieves thirty crore taka retail deposit milestone

BRAC Bank has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the Tk 30,000 crore mark in Retail deposits at the end of October 2024.

The bank's robust Retail deposit growth indicates the growing confidence among customers who trust BRAC Bank to safeguard and grow their hard-earned savings.

With an annualised growth rate of 34% in customer deposits, BRAC Bank's Retail deposit portfolio has shown remarkable resilience and growth. This achievement reinforces BRAC Bank's position as a preferred choice for personal banking solutions, catering to the diverse financial needs of individuals across Bangladesh.

BRAC Bank's wide range of deposit products, including savings accounts, fixed deposits, and various interest-bearing accounts, tailored to suit the saving needs of people of all strata of society, have been instrumental in driving retail deposit growth. The bank's focus on digital banking solutions has also provided customers with convenient and secure banking options, further accelerating deposit mobilisation. 

BRAC Bank's Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, stated, "Crossing the Tk 30,000 crore mark in Retail deposits is a testament to the trust our customers keep in the bank. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their unwavering confidence in us.''

"Continued customer loyalty enhanced digital banking services, and a countrywide expansive network have led to the growth. We remain dedicated to delivering secure, reliable, innovative banking solutions that meet their everyday financial needs. We are extremely proud of our co-workers, who deserve all the applause for this incredible dedication to achieving the milestone of taking the bank's deposit base to new heights," he continued.

Focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction, the bank offers diverse products and services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses across Bangladesh.

