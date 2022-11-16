Brac Bank achieves recertification of international security standard PCI DSS

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has achieved recertification of the most rigorous and internationally recognized security standard for payment and card systems.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Recertification proves the bank's strong commitment to safeguarding the information and interests of the customers, reinforcing its strong capability for data security, said a press release.

The certification process involves rigorous testing and compliance of systems and technology infrastructure and getting them aligned with international best practices. This certification means Brac Bank is a place where customer information is safe and secured leaving no known vulnerability to data theft and loss.

Brac Bank organized a ceremony to celebrate and recognize its people for their contribution to achieving recertification. Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, Deputy Managing Director and CFO M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and COO Md Sabbir Hossain, Chief Technology Officer Nurun Nahar Begum, Chief Information Security Officer BM Zahid-Ul Haque, and senior officials were present at the celebratory event on 26 October, 2022.

Commenting on the certification, Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "International payment partners, Visa, MasterCard, and JCB have made this certification mandatory to protect customers' interests. As part of our commitment to protect customers' interests and information, Brac Bank has embraced the Compliance Standard diligently, establishing compliance and setting risk assessment frameworks. We are among a few banks in the country to have complied with this PCI-DSS standard which would give the customers confidence to safely bank with us."

The compliance assessment was done by the globally renowned Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Sovereign Secure, UK through a stringent audit, monitoring, and testing. PCI DSS compliance and certification ensures the security of card data through a set of requirements established by the PCI SSC, which is also considered the best way to safeguard sensitive data and information, thereby helping businesses build long-lasting relationships with customers.

In its continued pursuit of safety and security, Brac bank has earlier achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information security management function in 2017 and ISO 18788 certification for Security Operations & cyber fusion center in 2020 as the first bank in the country.