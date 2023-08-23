BRAC and UNICEF celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with theme 'Enabling Breastfeeding - Making a Difference for Working Parents'

BRAC Health Porogramme (BHP) hosted a special factory visit at Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited in Tongi, Gazipur, under the Mothers@Work project, supported by UNICEF, as part of BRAC's month-long observation of World Breastfeeding Week.

In commemoration of this year's World Breastfeeding Week, BHP has launched a month-long celebration throughout August, focusing on raising awareness in the community and workplaces to promote breastfeeding, reads a press release.

This year's theme is "Enabling Breastfeeding - Making a Difference for Working Parents."

World Breastfeeding Week is observed yearly to empower and support breastfeeding mothers and raise awareness of the numerous health benefits breastfeeding offers both mothers and infants.

The celebration of breastfeeding, held on Sunday (20 August), aimed to encourage support for the environment and promote breastfeeding among working parents. The programme was attended by government stakeholders, including the Line Director of National Nutrition Services (NNS), Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman.

One of the highlights of the visit was a quiz competition organised for working mothers, addressing various breastfeeding-related issues. This interactive session not only provided valuable information to the mothers but also offered them an opportunity to win exciting prizes. The event served as a platform for discussion and education, fostering a deeper understanding of the significance of breastfeeding for both maternal and child health.

Representatives from the organisations shared their insightful views and words of appreciation, emphasising the importance of BRAC's work and its positive impact on working mothers' lives.

Chief Guest of the event, Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman said "It's heartening to witness organisations like BRAC Health Programme and UNICEF taking substantial steps to advocate for important aspects of breastfeeding to develop a healthy workforce and a healthier generation for the future. Such initiatives are fueling our goals of promoting optimal maternal and child nutrition. It demonstrates how impactful public-private partnerships can bring about meaningful changes."

Monira Parveen, nutrition officer, UNICEF added "Every mother deserves the opportunity to give her child the best start in life and we are pleased to support BRAC Health Programme in directly addressing the challenges faced by working mothers."

Dr. Monowarul Aziz, Programme Head of the BRAC Health Programme (BHP) said, "At BRAC, our dedication to improving the lives of mothers is unwavering. Our celebration of World Breastfeeding Week throughout August underscores our commitment to supporting working mothers and promoting breastfeeding as a fundamental aspect of maternal and child health."

The Mothers@Work project aims to create an enabling environment in the workplace for maternity rights protection and breastfeeding support for working mothers and their children. These interventions are crucial in the ongoing effort to create a more nurturing environment for working mothers. The interactive engagement, coupled with the endorsement of esteemed representatives, further solidifies the importance of breastfeeding in the RMG sector and beyond.