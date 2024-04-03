BRAC and Department of Youth Development sign MoU to empower Bangladeshi youth

BRAC Skills Development Programme (SDP) and the Department of Youth Development (DYD), Ministry of Youth and Sports, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on youth empowerment initiatives in Bangladesh.

The MoU, formally signed on 31 March 2024 with Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, Director General (Additional Charge), DYD and Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, SDP represent a significant milestone in the efforts to address the challenges faced by the youth population and create pathways for their socio-economic advancement, reads a press release.

Under this partnership, BRAC and the DYD will work together to motivate unemployed youth to explore inclusive skills training, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. The partnership will also conduct a thorough assessment of the demand for online training programmes and tailor curriculum and modules accordingly with a special focus on women, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities.

Additionally, the partnership intends to promote climate-resilient agriculture training for youth and aim to facilitate international job placements for skilled workers and foster the development of youth leadership and organisational skills. This collaboration seals the commitment of both organisations to empower the youth of Bangladesh and create a brighter future for the nation.

During the signing ceremony, Director General, DYD, Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman stressed the importance of leveraging BRAC's grassroots outreach capabilities to reach young people in communities across the country, ensuring that they have access to valuable opportunities for skills development and training.

Zafar Ahmed Khan, Senior Policy Advisor at BRAC, highlighted how interconnected education, skills development, and migration are in empowering youth. He emphasised that by integrating these three aspects, young people can be equipped with the necessary tools to thrive in today's global landscape.

Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, SDP and Migration pointed to the importance of vocational training and entrepreneurship programmes for empowering youth and providing them with the necessary skills to thrive in the job market.

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, Associate Director, SDP, emphasised BRAC's commitment to fostering a robust partnership with the Government, especially with the DYD to expand the array of soft skills and technical training opportunities available to young people.

Senior officials of DYD and BRAC attended the signing ceremony among others.

