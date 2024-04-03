BRAC and Department of Youth Development sign MoU to empower Bangladeshi youth

Corporates

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:08 pm

BRAC and Department of Youth Development sign MoU to empower Bangladeshi youth

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Skills Development Programme (SDP) and the Department of Youth Development (DYD), Ministry of Youth and Sports, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on youth empowerment initiatives in Bangladesh.

The MoU, formally signed on 31 March 2024 with Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, Director General (Additional Charge), DYD and Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, SDP represent a significant milestone in the efforts to address the challenges faced by the youth population and create pathways for their socio-economic advancement, reads a press release. 

Under this partnership, BRAC and the DYD will work together to motivate unemployed youth to explore inclusive skills training, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. The partnership will also conduct a thorough assessment of the demand for online training programmes and tailor curriculum and modules accordingly with a special focus on women, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, the partnership intends to promote climate-resilient agriculture training for youth and aim to facilitate international job placements for skilled workers and foster the development of youth leadership and organisational skills. This collaboration seals the commitment of both organisations to empower the youth of Bangladesh and create a brighter future for the nation.

During the signing ceremony, Director General, DYD, Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman stressed the importance of leveraging BRAC's grassroots outreach capabilities to reach young people in communities across the country, ensuring that they have access to valuable opportunities for skills development and training.

Zafar Ahmed Khan, Senior Policy Advisor at BRAC, highlighted how interconnected education, skills development, and migration are in empowering youth. He emphasised that by integrating these three aspects, young people can be equipped with the necessary tools to thrive in today's global landscape.

Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, SDP and Migration pointed to the importance of vocational training and entrepreneurship programmes for empowering youth and providing them with the necessary skills to thrive in the job market. 

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, Associate Director, SDP, emphasised BRAC's commitment to fostering a robust partnership with the Government, especially with the DYD to expand the array of soft skills and technical training opportunities available to young people. 

Senior officials of DYD and BRAC attended the signing ceremony among others.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

57m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos