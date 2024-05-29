BRAC and BRAC Bank contribute Tk10 crore as relief assistance for families affected by cyclone Remal

Cyclone Remal has left behind a trail of destruction. An estimated 35,000 houses along the coastal belt have been fully destroyed, and 115,000 houses have been partially damaged. Fisheries, livestock, and croplands have been washed away, affecting immediate and long-term livelihoods. Early estimates by BRAC suggest a long-term economic loss of Tk1,500 crore.

BRAC has contributed Tk7 crore (Tk3 crore from its own funds and Tk4 crore from one-day salaries of BRAC staff) to the relief assistance fund titled 'Dakche Amar Desh' (Bangladesh is calling). In addition, BRAC Bank PLC has contributed Tk3 crore. This fund will be mobilised for emergency cash support so vulnerable families can procure essential food packages, as well as for rebuilding homes, water sources, and latrines and restoring livelihoods.

Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, said, "Cyclone Remal has left millions of families in unbearable distress, damaging their homes, land, and sources of livelihood. Our frontline colleagues, community health workers, and volunteers are on the ground, supporting families in vulnerable conditions. The community needs both immediate relief assistance and long-term rehabilitation and rebuilding support. We are mobilising our own funds to start the immediate work. However, the need is much greater and requires collective, sustained efforts. We urge all sections of society, including generous individuals, private sector partners, and donor agencies, to come forward and join us."

To donate, please visit: https://brac.net/dakcheamardesh/en/. Contributions can be made through bkash payment 01730321765 (use 'Make Payment' option).

For bank transfers, please send your contributions to the following account, BRAC Bank account number 150120-2316474001, Gulshan 1, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. Other payment options are also available on the website.

BRAC estimates that Tk2,000 will help a family of four procure essential food items for two weeks, Tk60,000 will help a family rebuild their house, Tk60,000 will help repair a damaged tube well, and Tk40,000 will aid the reconstruction of a latrine.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank PLC, said, "We are committed to supporting our communities in times of need. BRAC Bank's contribution to BRAC's relief efforts in the cyclone Remal-affected areas underscores our dedication to social responsibility. We believe in the power of collaboration to bring positive change, and together with BRAC, we aim to impact the lives of those affected by this disaster significantly."

BRAC has been closely monitoring cyclone Remal's impact and coordinating with relevant government agencies, humanitarian clusters, and partners at both national and local levels. For the relief effort, priority is being given to women-led households, elderly people, pregnant women, and people with physical and mental disabilities -- especially in hard-to-reach areas. A total of 23,000 BRAC staff including community health workers,and volunteers are supporting affected communities with emergency food and shelter across the impacted regions. Additionally, 1,600 people in coastal areas have so far received emergency food support through local government institutions.