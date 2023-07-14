BPUJS holds executive committee meeting

Corporates

Press Release
14 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:09 pm

Related News

BPUJS holds executive committee meeting

Press Release
14 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 08:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Public University Public Relations Association (BPUJS) has recently held a meeting of its executive committee to determine the next steps for creating more harmony among the members.

The meeting discussed induction of new members, arranging training to improve professional skills, holding annual general meeting, etc., according to a press statement.  

Various issues came up in the 'Executive Council Meeting and Open Discussion' programme held at the Bangladesh Open University campus in Gazipur to bring about the dynamism of the association.

It was presided over by BPUJS President Md Abul Kasem Sikhder.

General Secretary of BPUJS Din Mohammad Dinu, highlighted various organisational issues including the progress and activities of the previous meetings of the association at the meeting.

Later, other members present expressed their opinion. 

Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology Public Relations and Press Publication Office Deputy Director and BPUJS Joint General Secretary Md Shamsul Alam Shibli; Additional Director of Public Relations, Information and Publications Office of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and BPUJS Treasurer Md Jahangir Kabir; BPUJS Organizing Secretary Krishibid Md Bashirul Islam; Assistant Director of Information and Mass Communication Department of Bangladesh University and Publicity Editor of BPUJS Mohammad Al-Amin Khan; Assistant Director (Public Relations) of Jessore University of Science and Technology Abdur Rashid; Shere-Bangla Agricultural University Assistant Director (Public Relations) Agriculturalist Mustafa Patwari participated in the meeting.

Corporates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country