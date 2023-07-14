BPUJS holds executive committee meeting

The Bangladesh Public University Public Relations Association (BPUJS) has recently held a meeting of its executive committee to determine the next steps for creating more harmony among the members.

The meeting discussed induction of new members, arranging training to improve professional skills, holding annual general meeting, etc., according to a press statement.

Various issues came up in the 'Executive Council Meeting and Open Discussion' programme held at the Bangladesh Open University campus in Gazipur to bring about the dynamism of the association.

It was presided over by BPUJS President Md Abul Kasem Sikhder.

General Secretary of BPUJS Din Mohammad Dinu, highlighted various organisational issues including the progress and activities of the previous meetings of the association at the meeting.

Later, other members present expressed their opinion.

Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology Public Relations and Press Publication Office Deputy Director and BPUJS Joint General Secretary Md Shamsul Alam Shibli; Additional Director of Public Relations, Information and Publications Office of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and BPUJS Treasurer Md Jahangir Kabir; BPUJS Organizing Secretary Krishibid Md Bashirul Islam; Assistant Director of Information and Mass Communication Department of Bangladesh University and Publicity Editor of BPUJS Mohammad Al-Amin Khan; Assistant Director (Public Relations) of Jessore University of Science and Technology Abdur Rashid; Shere-Bangla Agricultural University Assistant Director (Public Relations) Agriculturalist Mustafa Patwari participated in the meeting.