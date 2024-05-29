BPSN organises special lecture on emergence of Bangladesh as a nation

A special lecture titled 'Emergence of Bangladesh Nation' by Bangladesh Political Science Network (BPSN) was held today (28 May 2024) at 11:00am at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dhaka University.

Former Vice-Chancellor of National University, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University and currently Bangabandhu Chair of National University Professor Dr Harun-or-Rashid delivered a speech on the occasion.

He said, "If we judge the history of the emergence of the independent Bangladesh state from the Lahore Resolution of 1940 or the history of the language movement (1948-52), it will be partial, incomplete.

"The rise of the Bangladesh state must be understood in the context of the construction of a thousand years of Bengalis' cultural self-identity."