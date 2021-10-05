Bproperty signs agreement with LankaBangla to ease home loan for clients

Bproperty signed an agreement with LankaBangla Finance Limited aiming to serve easier home loan solutions with exclusive rates to its clients.

The signing ceremony was held on September 28 at Bproperty Headquarters in Gulshan 1, said a press release.

Under the contract, LankaBangla Finance will provide special rate of interest and faster home loan services to the clients of Bproperty.

Syed Ashiqur Rahman, general manager of Bproperty's Customer Growth and Khurshed Alam, senior executive vice president and head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Nehal Ahmed, general manager of Primary Development, Mahzabin Chowdhury, head of Marketing and PR from Bproperty and Md Shariar Parves, senior assistant vice president and head of Home Loan, Md Mukhlesur Rahman, senior manager, Md Riyad Hossain, relationship manager from LankaBangla Finance were all also present at the ceremony.

Khurshed Alam said, "We are always looking for ways to make our client's experience better with us. With this agreement, we are now one step ahead in providing the best quality service to our clients."

Syed Ashiqur Rahman said, "With this affiliation with LankaBangla Finance, we can make the home loan process much easier for clients."