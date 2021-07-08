Bproperty clients to get home loan from Midland Bank

Bproperty clients will get quick and effective home loan solutions from Midland Bank following a partnership agreement.



Midland Bank and Bproperty signed the agreement on June 30 at the Midland Bank corporate office in Gulshan.

Under this agreement, Bproperty will provide support with price valuation and legal verification of mortgaged properties of Midland Bank that have been purchased via Bproperty.

Clients of Bproperty who avail home loans through Midland Bank will be able to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing, and other benefits. Dedicated officials of Midland Bank will also be available to provide support to the clients of Bproperty.

Bproperty General Manager Syed Ashiqur Rahman and Md Ridwanul Hoque, head of retail distribution division of Midland Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.