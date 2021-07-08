Bproperty clients to get home loan from Midland Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:12 pm

Related News

Bproperty clients to get home loan from Midland Bank

Midland Bank and Bproperty signed the agreement on June 30

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:12 pm
Bproperty clients to get home loan from Midland Bank

Bproperty clients will get quick and effective home loan solutions from Midland Bank following a partnership agreement.
 

Midland Bank and Bproperty signed the agreement on June 30 at the Midland Bank corporate office in Gulshan. 

Under this agreement, Bproperty will provide support with price valuation and legal verification of mortgaged properties of Midland Bank that have been purchased via Bproperty.

Clients of Bproperty who avail home loans through Midland Bank will be able to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing, and other benefits. Dedicated officials of Midland Bank will also be available to provide support to the clients of Bproperty.

Bproperty General Manager Syed Ashiqur Rahman and Md Ridwanul Hoque, head of retail distribution division of Midland Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Economy

Bproperty / home loan from Midland Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

2h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

2h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh