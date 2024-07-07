BPPA yields significant benefits in public procurement process

Corporates

Press Release
07 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

BPPA yields significant benefits in public procurement process

Press Release
07 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 09:26 pm
BPPA yields significant benefits in public procurement process

Director (Joint Secretary) of Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA), Mr. Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif at a workshop said, electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) has yielded significant benefits in the country's public procurement process.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a participatory workshop titled, "BPPA functions and e-GP related awareness," held at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patuakhali on 7 July 2024, reads a press release. 

BPPA organized the workshop under its Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DC of Patuakhali Mr. Md Nur Kutubul Alam presided over the workshop. Superintendent of Police, Patuakhali, Mr. Md. Saidul Islam was present as the special guest.

Mr. Sharif in his speech mentioned some new modules which have been added to e-GP to make it a complete online system. He said about 70 per cent of total public procurement are now being conducted through e-GP. He also mentioned the positive results achieved in the domain of public procurement by implementing e-GP in the country. "A total of 11 countries and five international organizations have so far visited BPPA to learn about our e-GP success," said the Director.  He said the use of e-GP is now mandatory for procuring entities in their public procurement process.

A similar programme will be held at Bakerganj Upazilla tomorrow (Monday). Bangladesh Center for Communication Programs (BCCP) managed the workshop as a consultant engaged by BPPA.

About 75 representatives from local procuring entities, tenderers, banks and media participated in the workshop. Some of the PE representatives and tenderers raised questions about public procurement and e-GP system. Mr, Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif gave explanations as per provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2006 and the Public Procurement Rules 2008.

BPPA (former CPTU) introduced e-GP for digitization of public procurement. Honorable Prime Minister inaugurated the e-GP Portal on 2 June 2011.

Dohatec New Media as the Lead Consultant, with Beximco IT and GSS Infotech, engaged by BPPA, has been operating and maintaining the e-GP system.

Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

7h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

11h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

Now | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

1h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

3h | Videos
Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

4h | Videos