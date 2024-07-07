BPPA yields significant benefits in public procurement process

Director (Joint Secretary) of Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA), Mr. Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif at a workshop said, electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) has yielded significant benefits in the country's public procurement process.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a participatory workshop titled, "BPPA functions and e-GP related awareness," held at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patuakhali on 7 July 2024, reads a press release.

BPPA organized the workshop under its Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP).

DC of Patuakhali Mr. Md Nur Kutubul Alam presided over the workshop. Superintendent of Police, Patuakhali, Mr. Md. Saidul Islam was present as the special guest.

Mr. Sharif in his speech mentioned some new modules which have been added to e-GP to make it a complete online system. He said about 70 per cent of total public procurement are now being conducted through e-GP. He also mentioned the positive results achieved in the domain of public procurement by implementing e-GP in the country. "A total of 11 countries and five international organizations have so far visited BPPA to learn about our e-GP success," said the Director. He said the use of e-GP is now mandatory for procuring entities in their public procurement process.

A similar programme will be held at Bakerganj Upazilla tomorrow (Monday). Bangladesh Center for Communication Programs (BCCP) managed the workshop as a consultant engaged by BPPA.

About 75 representatives from local procuring entities, tenderers, banks and media participated in the workshop. Some of the PE representatives and tenderers raised questions about public procurement and e-GP system. Mr, Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif gave explanations as per provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2006 and the Public Procurement Rules 2008.

BPPA (former CPTU) introduced e-GP for digitization of public procurement. Honorable Prime Minister inaugurated the e-GP Portal on 2 June 2011.

Dohatec New Media as the Lead Consultant, with Beximco IT and GSS Infotech, engaged by BPPA, has been operating and maintaining the e-GP system.