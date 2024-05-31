BPCL reappoints Chemlube Limited as the sole distributor and marketing company in Bangladesh

Chemlube Limited has been re-appointed as the sole distributor and marketing company in Bangladesh by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

A delegation of Chemlube Limited recently attended a views exchange meeting and agreement signing ceremony at Mumbai, reads a press release.

At the event, discussions were held between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Chemlube Ltd on the business growth of Mac Lubricants and other issues.

Considering the efficiency and reputation in business management, an agreement was signed re-appointing Chemlube Ltd as the sole marketing company in Bangladesh.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Shubhankar Sen, executive director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Ishtiaq Abedin, managing director of Chemlube Ltd. 

Representatives from both organisations expressed their optimism about future business development.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) / Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants)

