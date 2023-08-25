BOU pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The Bangladesh Open University paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Thursday (24 August).

Under the leadership of BOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Pro Vice-Chancellors Professor Dr Nasim Banu and Professor Dr Mahbooba Nasreen, Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Registrar Dr Mahammad Shafiqul Alam, deans of all schools, directors, teachers, officials and employees, paid the tribute on the occasion of the institution's calendar event.

After laying the wreath, the VC stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered dua seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975.

Besides, a special prayer was offered seeking longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar signed the visitors' book there.