BOU hosts seminar on empowering education for special needs and augmentative and alternative communication

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Open School of Bangladesh Open University (BOU) on 30 May hosted a seminar in association with the UHCD Foundation, NY, USA on "Empowering Education: Understanding Special Needs and Augmentative and Alternative Communication."

The seminar, was held at BOU  Gazipur Campus. BOU

 Brought together distinguished faculty and officials of to discuss the vital issues surrounding inclusive education and special needs support. Dr. Tahmina Huq, a Singapore-based esteemed Educational Therapist at UHCD, delivered the keynote address. With her extensive credentials, including MEd, ACTA, DDS, DCS, CIA, and MBBS, Dr. Huq highlighted the significance of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) in empowering students with special needs. Her insights stressed the critical role of tailored educational strategies in fostering inclusive learning environments.

Addressing the audience, BOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Humayun Akhter said mothers are now very aware of children with special needs. BOU's commitment to inclusive education was further echoed. He reiterated the institution's policy for educating special children and emphasized the need for focused implementation strategies.

Professor Dr. Sabina Yeasmin, Dean of the Open School, chaired the seminar. In her closing remarks, she acknowledged the challenges in implementing education for special children and youths but affirmed the possibility of overcoming these obstacles with dedicated efforts.

The seminar was attended by distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Nasim Banu, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin), Prof. Dr. Mahbuba Nasreen, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Mostafa Azad Kamal, Treasurer, Registrar Dr Md Shafiqul Alamm, Deans Directors, Teachersa and Officials.

The seminar was facilitated by Dr. Md. Mizanoor Rahman,  Faculty of Open School BOU. Dr. Rahman provided a comprehensive overview of the current state of special education in Bangladesh and at BOU. He emphasized the support from The Commonwealth of Learning in sponsoring the Open School's initiatives to implement inclusive education, shedding light on both achievements and ongoing challenges.

