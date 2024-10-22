BOU celebrates 32nd founding anniversary

Bangladesh Open University (BOU), the first institution of open and distance learning in the country, marked its 32nd founding anniversary on its main campus in Gazipur. The celebration was attended by BOU's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. ABM Obidul Islam; founding Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. M. Shamser Ali; Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Dil Rowshan Zinnat Ara Nazneen; as well as deans, directors, faculty, staff, and students.

The day's festivities began with a floral tribute at BOU's Shaheed Minar, honoring the memory of all martyrs. The morning also included a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a flag-raising ceremony, and the release of balloons and pigeons to symbolize peace and unity. A colorful procession was then held, which traversed the campus and concluded in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office.

In a show of solidarity, BOU authorities provided Tk 200,000 in financial assistance to four students injured during an anti-discrimination movement, supporting their medical treatment.

The celebrations concluded with a discussion meeting at the central auditorium, reflecting on BOU's achievements and its commitment to expanding open and distance learning in Bangladesh.