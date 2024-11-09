BOU appoints Dr. Abul Hasnat Md. Shamim as new Treasurer

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) appointed Professor Dr. Abul Hasnat Md. Shamim as its new Treasurer. Dr. Shamim, the Dean of the School of Agriculture and Rural Development at BOU, takes on this role effective November 7, under the directive of the university's Chancellor and President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, in line with the Bangladesh Open University Act, 1992. Dr. Shamim's appointment is for a four-year term.

Born on July 15, 1976, in Chapai Nawabgonj, Dr. Shamim earned his B.Sc. (Hons.) and M.Sc. degrees in Soil Science from Dhaka University, achieving First Class honors in both. He later completed a Ph.D. at Okayama University in Japan, supported by a prestigious Monbukagakusho scholarship. His research there focused on sustainable solutions for saline soil management, advancing methods with significant impact on agricultural practices.

Dr. Shamim joined BOU as a Lecturer in Soil Science in 2005, advancing to Professor by 2018. With a research background in soil and crop science, he has published over 40 research papers and 9 books. His work has also extended to developing agrochemicals from natural sources to combat crop diseases and antibiotics for multidrug-resistant pathogens. His contributions to distance education, including capacity building in educational resources, have bolstered BOU's mission to provide accessible learning.

As Treasurer, Dr. Shamim's expertise will further BOU's goal to expand education, supporting both distance and face-to-face learning opportunities for students across Bangladesh.