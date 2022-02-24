Books of Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Nagad’s managing director unveiled 

Corporates

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:44 pm

The books titled 'Mustafa Jabbar, Ekaki Parbat Aarohi,' written on Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and 'Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion,' by Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk have been unveiled today.

The books were officially launched during a ceremony on Thursday at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital, read a press release.

National Professor AK Azad Khan presided over the event. 

Noted writer and Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain and renowned reciter Rupa Chakraborty were also present at the event. 

The event was hosted by Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of Public Communications, Nagad. 

The inauguration event was attended by Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, among others.  

Eminent writer Debabrata Mukherjee has authored the book on Minister Mustafa Jabbar. The book is about Mustafa Jabbar's ambitious aspirations and contributions to Digital Bangladesh, as well as the chronicles of his career and life journey. Engineer Mehedi Hasan published the book. 

During the unveiling ceremony, Mustafa Jabbar said, "Now-a-days people are fearing of extinction of the Bengali language and its style. I do not think so, because Bengali is the fifth largest speaking language in the world. In the near future within ten years Bengali will be the third largest language in the world." 

Abishkar Publisher has issued the book written by Tanvir A Mishuk. The book focuses on the country's economic transformation through the use of cutting-edge technology and the important developments that have taken place so far, on the path towards achieving a digital Bangladesh.

Tanvir A Mishuk regularly contributes columns and thoughts to several national media on a variety of topics, including financial inclusion and the digital revolution in the country. 

The book 'Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion' has been published as a collection of those significant pieces and thoughts, providing conscientious readers with a thorough understanding of Bangladesh's digital financial service sector.

Speaking at the book launch event, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "From the beginning of the quest, Nagad has been working to make digital services widely available and contribute to enhancing people's quality of life in the country. Through this book, I hope to convey that, following the digital revolution, it is now time to make digital services broadly accessible to every citizen. I hope book-loving, mindful readers will provide helpful feedback and inspire me to produce something better in the days ahead."

The book "Mustafa Jabbar, Ekaki Parbat Aarohi'' is available at 17 number stall of Banglaprokash pavilion at Ekushey Book Fair.

Tanvir A Mishuk's book "Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion" will be available at stall no. 439, 440 and 441 of the book fair. 

Besides, the booklovers can easily collect the books from Rokmari.com. 

In addition, book enthusiasts can enjoy up to 20% instant cashback upon making payments for this book through Nagad gateway. 

