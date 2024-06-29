Book launch programme at IUBAT

A book launch programme of "Methods of Statistics with Applications" was held on Saturday, 29 June 2024 at 11am in the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

The book has been authored by the three faculties of IUBAT Prof Dr Khandoker Saif Uddin, Prof Dr Anil Chandra Basak and Prof Dr Rajib Lochan Das. It is deliberately written for the undergraduate programs in various disciplines offered by the public and private universities, and affiliated colleges. The program was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of IUBAT Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab. The Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir was present as the chief guest and Treasurer & Director Admin of IUBAT Prof. Selina Nargis was present as the guest of honour, reads a press release.

In the beginning, the presence paid homage to the departed souls of the Founder VC of IUBAT M Alimullah Miyan and the former Pro-VC Mahmuda Khanum by standing in silence for one minute. Prof Khandoker Saif Uddin described the background and rationale of writing the book saying that it was specifically done for the learners who want to be a good user of statistics irrespective of their disciplines.

One enthusiastic student and one teacher asked questions about the contents of the book and Prof Uddin answered with explanations. Then, the book was unwrapped by the guests and a group photo was taken with the three authors and the guests on the stage. Prof Dr Rajib Lochan Das gave some basic facts about the book to the audience. As the guest of honour, Prof. Selina Nargis appreciated the initiative taken by the authors and hoped that the book will help students learn Statistics in a better way. Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir described the significance of statistics especially for research works in agriculture, health and other fields. The chief guest also uttered the importance of a good book and expressed his belief in the success of this book. In the speech of the program chair, Prof Dr Abdur Rab encouraged other faculties to come forward about writing textbooks. He concluded his speech with the well wishes for the authors and the success of the book. In the end, Prof Dr Anil Chandra Basak delivered the votes of thanks to the guests, presence and all others concerned to successfully organize the book launch program.

