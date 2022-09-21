Book on Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic ties unveiled

Dhaka University Associate Professor of Japanese Study Md Jahangir Alam's book "Bangladesh-Japan Diplomatic Relations (1972-2022): A New Paradigm of Strategic Partnership" was unveiled at a programme at the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka on Tuesday.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khaled, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Dhaka University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, Japanese Studies Department Chairman Abdullah-Al-Mamun, and Bangladesh Public Service Commission Member Professor Delwar Hossain took part at the event, said a press release.

Ito Naoki thanked the writer for such a work and hoped that the book will help understand Japan-Bangladesh relations academically.

"Bangladesh can learn from the miraculous development of Japan – how it made its way from the ashes after World War II," KM Khaled said.

Japan is the number one development partner of Bangladesh which is helping the country implement some most significant megaprojects, added Maksud Kamal.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun said the book is one of the rare academic endeavours in the field of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The objective of the book is to explore and examine Japan-Bangladesh comprehensive relations, Japan's miraculous development models and the ways of applying them in Bangladesh's development policy, the release reads.