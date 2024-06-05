Bonayan’s afforestation efforts playing significant role in restoring ecosystem

In celebration of World Environment Day, Bonayan, the largest private sector-driven afforestation program in Bangladesh, is set to distribute 5 million saplings nationwide. This initiative marks Bonayan's 44th year of significant contributions to environmental restoration.

Bangladesh faces increasing challenges from climate change, including severe cyclones, floods, heat waves, and desertification. Trees play a crucial role in mitigating these impacts, and afforestation programs are vital for disaster mitigation and environmental protection. Bonayan has been at the forefront of these efforts for over four decades.

World Environment Day, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is the largest international event for the environment, inspiring governments and stakeholders to take action to preserve our planet.

Aligned with the Bangladesh Government's strategic vision to combat climate change, Bonayan has prepared 5 million saplings across 19 nurseries nationwide. This effort complements United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) # 15 (Life on Land), which calls for actions to increase the area of tree-covered land to 25% in relation to the total land area of Bangladesh by 2030.

"World Environment Day comes as an opportunity to remind us of the necessity of taking a cohesive and comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship. This year, again, we will distribute 5 million saplings under our afforestation initiative, underscoring our dedication to fostering a better tomorrow. Sustainability is at the heart of our journey, and we are proud to have the opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the government to strengthen afforestation efforts across the country to restore the ecosystem. We believe that by working together, we can achieve the target of 25 per cent land-to-tree ratio in time," said Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, Spokesperson of the Bonayan program.

Inspired by a philosophy of responsible business operation, 'Bonayan' started its afforestation journey in 1980 with a view to combatting the impacts of climate change and creating a greener environment. So far, 125 million fruit, forestry, and medicinal saplings have been distributed (free of cost), and 119 medicinal corners have been established nationwide under this program. Currently, 'Bonayan' is operating its project in 24 districts across the country, including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Jashore, Chattogram, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and Noakhali (Bhasanchar).

Owing to its impacts on the overall ecosystem and biodiversity, 'Bonayan' has garnered several accolades both locally and internationally over the years, including the Prime Minister's National Award (five times), the Chief Adviser's National Award, SDG Brand Championship Award 2023, the 'Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Award' on Green Leadership from 'Enterprise Asia' and 'Bangladesh Innovation Award 2021' in the SDG inclusion category.

'Bonayan' will continue its journey and keep working with other stakeholders, including government agencies and private organisations, to step up its efforts for building a better tomorrow for all.