Boeing, Room to Read team up for children’s literacy in Natore

Corporates

Press Release 
06 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 10:18 pm

Boeing, Room to Read team up for children’s literacy in Natore

Global aviation giant Boeing Company has teamed up with an international NGO for children, Room to Read, to expand a literacy programme in Natore.                                                      

The partnership was announced at an event in a city hotel on Monday.                              

Boeing will support Room to Read Bangladesh in continuing to improve reading skills among primary school children with the aim of nurturing independent readers.                                        

In the first year of implementation, the literacy programme targets to benefit over 2,000 children studying across 10 government primary schools in rural communities of Natore. 

"When you cultivate children's imagination and curiosity, they can do amazing things. Our partnership with Room to Read in Bangladesh is a testimony to our commitment to providing tools and resources at the grassroots level to inspire the next generation and help them develop skills for a lifetime," said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia.               

Meanwhile, the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme has also launched in Bangladesh, aiming to encourage graduates and early-stage startup entrepreneurs to develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings, aligned with Boeing's vision of contributing to the robust startup culture.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, the ministry's Secretary Mokkammel Hossain and Bangladesh Country Director of Room to Read Rakhi Sarkar, among others, spoke at the event.

boeing / NGO

