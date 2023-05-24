boAt signs new distribution agreement with DX Group to expand its footprint in Bangladesh

boAt, India's No.1 audio and wearable brand, has signed a national distributor agreement with DX Group to distribute their products across all channels in Bangladesh. DX Group, a well-known Bangladeshi conglomerate, will distribute boAt's range of products across all major markets, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Barishal.

The line-up will include TWS, Smartwatches, Neckbands, Headphones, Speakers, Chargers, and more. DX Group will also assist boAt in onboarding local partners, customer acquisition, and expanding its footprint.

According to Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, the partnership with DX Group aims to boost sales in the region by leveraging the similarities in consumer preferences between India and Bangladesh. The company will share its regional leadership with DX Group and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach.

According to Dewan Kanon, founder and CEO of DX Group, "DX represents the optimistic digital Bangladesh our honourable prime minister has dreamt of and now building. Our efforts will always be to present the best of digital lifestyle for Bangladesh. Our partnership with boAt is a reflection of endeavour."