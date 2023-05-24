boAt signs new distribution agreement with DX Group to expand its footprint in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
24 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

boAt signs new distribution agreement with DX Group to expand its footprint in Bangladesh

Press Release
24 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

boAt, India's No.1 audio and wearable brand, has signed a national distributor agreement with DX Group to distribute their products across all channels in Bangladesh. DX Group, a well-known Bangladeshi conglomerate, will distribute boAt's range of products across all major markets, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Barishal. 

The line-up will include TWS, Smartwatches, Neckbands, Headphones, Speakers, Chargers, and more. DX Group will also assist boAt in onboarding local partners, customer acquisition, and expanding its footprint.

According to Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, the partnership with DX Group aims to boost sales in the region by leveraging the similarities in consumer preferences between India and Bangladesh. The company will share its regional leadership with DX Group and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach.

According to Dewan Kanon, founder and CEO of DX Group, "DX represents the optimistic digital Bangladesh our honourable prime minister has dreamt of and now building. Our efforts will always be to present the best of digital lifestyle for Bangladesh. Our partnership with boAt is a reflection of endeavour." 

tech / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss