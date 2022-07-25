Board of directors of Community Bank congratulates newly appointed BB governor

The Board of Directors of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited conveyed their heartiest congratulations to Abdur Rouf Talukder on his appointment as the governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Masihul Huq Chowdhury congratulated the newly appointed governor with a flower bouquet on behalf of the Board of Directors of Community Bank on Monday, reads a press release.

Among the board members Additional Inspector General (Logistics & Asset Acquisition), Bangladesh Police SM Ruhul Amin, BPM (Bar), Deputy Inspector General (F & D), Bangladesh Police Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Development Revenue- 1) of Bangladesh Police Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam and Assistant Inspector General (Welfare Trust) of Bangladesh Police Sufian Ahmed were present on the occasion.