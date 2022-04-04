BNCC, BRAC sign MoU to reduce malnutrition in marginalised communities

Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC) and BRAC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to build an effective collaboration to reduce the burden of malnutrition among the most vulnerable and marginalised population of Bangladesh.

This agreement will provide a framework for collaborative activities for the effective implementation of NPAN-2 across the country, reads a press release.

BNNC Director General (acting) Dr Zubaida Nasreen, and BRAC Health Nutrition and Population Programme Director Dr Morseda Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in an event that was organised at the BNNC conference room in the capital.

​​​​Under this MoU, BRAC will actively participate and provide technical support in engaging relevant ministries to improve the food systems. It will also do advocacy with the focal ministries, civil society and business networks. Also, this collaboration will accelerate planning for nutrition activities, advocacy, guideline/strategy development, capacity building, supportive supervision and monitoring and other related activities at the district and sub-district levels.

A series of programmes, including workshops, discussion and coordination meetings, have also been planned to be conducted under this MoU.

The Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), chaired by the prime minister, is conducting supportive supervision and monitoring of the nationwide nutrition programmes to achieve the goals of the Bangladesh National Plan of Action for Nutrition (NPAN-2). Meanwhile, BRAC has been implementing dedicated programmes nationwide to improve the health and nutrition situation since the independence of Bangladesh, besides conducting many other programmes aimed at achieving overall human development. In the last five decades, BRAC has established a strong track record in working together with the government to promote innovations and the adoption of learnings in promoting nutrition.