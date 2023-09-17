BMAMA members pay courtesy call on newly elected FBCCI President

BMAMA members pay courtesy call on newly elected FBCCI President

BMAMA President Matiur Rahman, who is also the chairman of Uttara Motors, along with other members of the organisation, paid a courtesy call on the newly elected FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam.

During the visit they discussed various issues related to business.

The BMAMA president on behalf of the associations thanked the newly elected FBCCI President and hoped that under his strong leadership, the country's top business organization would become more vibrant and create a conducive environment for businessmen.

The BMAMA (Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers & Manufecturers Association) delegation also included Biplob Kumar Roy, executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited; Shigeru Matsuzaki, MD & CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd; Mohiuddin Ahmed, MD of Rupsha Trading Corp; Kawsar Ahmed, director Rupsha Trading; Shamsul Bashar, director of Rasel Industries; and Mohammad Saiful Islam GM, ACI Motors Ltd.

 

