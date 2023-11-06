BM Zahid Hossain Maruf elected local president of JCI

BM Zahid Hossain Maruf has been elected local president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka South for the year 2024.

The new executive committee for the year 2024 was formed at the annual general meeting of JCI Dhaka South held at the auditorium of a club at Gulshan

The executive committee includes IPLP Iqbal Elahi Khan, Executive Vice President Zahid Hasan Khan, Vice Presidents Ashraf Hossain Sunny and Kazi Motahazzad Billah Rakib and Secretary General Sarara Khan.

JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque, Deputy National President Imran Qadir, Executive Vice President Kazi Fahad and other leaders of the National Committee were present at the event.

GLC Farhana Anees Khan, Treasurer Orni Rubayet Akhand, Directors Mounta Alam, Niaz Hasnat Shawon, Mahbubur Hossain Tarique, Executive Assistant to LP KR Hasan, Committee Chair Tanzil Shovan and Altaf kamal shuddo are also in the committee.

JCI Bangladesh National Vice President and 2023 JCI South IPLP Steve De Silva served as Election Commissioner. The fifth general meeting of the organisation in 2023 was held before announcing the new executive committee of JCI Dhaka South.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an organisation of energetic young people aged 18 to 40 years. The headquarters of this organisation is located in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. It has operations in over 120 countries and has over 2 lakh members worldwide. More than five thousand members of the organisation are actively working in Bangladesh for social development.