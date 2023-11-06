BM Zahid Hossain Maruf elected local president of JCI

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

BM Zahid Hossain Maruf elected local president of JCI

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 08:01 pm
BM Zahid Hossain Maruf elected local president of JCI

BM Zahid Hossain Maruf has been elected local president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka South for the year 2024.

The new executive committee for the year 2024 was formed at the annual general meeting of JCI Dhaka South held at the auditorium of a club at Gulshan

The executive committee includes IPLP Iqbal Elahi Khan, Executive Vice President Zahid Hasan Khan, Vice Presidents Ashraf Hossain Sunny and Kazi Motahazzad Billah Rakib and Secretary General Sarara Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque, Deputy National President Imran Qadir, Executive Vice President Kazi Fahad and other leaders of the National Committee were present at the event.

GLC Farhana Anees Khan, Treasurer Orni Rubayet Akhand, Directors Mounta Alam, Niaz Hasnat Shawon, Mahbubur Hossain Tarique, Executive Assistant to LP KR Hasan, Committee Chair Tanzil Shovan and Altaf kamal  shuddo are also in the committee.

JCI Bangladesh National Vice President and 2023 JCI South IPLP Steve De Silva served as Election Commissioner. The fifth general meeting of the organisation in 2023 was held before announcing the new executive committee of JCI Dhaka South.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an organisation of energetic young people aged 18 to 40 years. The headquarters of this organisation is located in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. It has operations in over 120 countries and has over 2 lakh members worldwide. More than five thousand members of the organisation are actively working in Bangladesh for social development.

 

JCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

36m | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

7h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

1h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World