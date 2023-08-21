Bloom Fellowship launched to bridge gender gap in startup

Bloom Fellowship launched to bridge gender gap in startup

Bloom Fellows will be matched with both local and international mentors

The Bangladesh Women Investors Network has launched Bloom Fellowship, an initiative designed to bridge the gender gap within the country's startup sector. 

The fellowship aims to address the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles and tech-related positions in the startup ecosystem, said a press release.

Bangladesh's startup landscape has shown immense promise, yet a significant gender disparity persists, with less than 3.4% of capital flowing into startups led by women CEOs and a mere 36% of the startup workforce comprising women. 

The Bloom Fellowship emerges as a pioneering effort to reshape this narrative and provide young women with the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive in the dynamic world of startups.

The Bloom Fellowship, a semester-long "talent accelerator," serves as a pivotal platform to empower Bangladeshi women between the ages of 20 and 24.

Through carefully curated mentorship, training, and internships, the fellowship aims to equip participants with the essential competencies required to excel in startup environments. 

Bloom Fellows will be matched with both local and international mentors, granting them access to invaluable insights and guidance from seasoned professionals within the industry, said the release.

The programme encompasses an immersive crash course that delves into the intricate dynamics of startups and tech roles, preparing participants for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. 

Additionally, fellows will embark on curated internships facilitated by industry partners, offering a stepping stone toward long-term positions and careers in the startup sector.

Upon joining the Bloom community, fellows become part of a global family that is dedicated to nurturing their continuous growth and development, according to the press statement.  

This support network will play a pivotal role as these women evolve into managers, executives, investors, board members, founders, and leaders who defy conventions and redefine norms.

The Bloom Fellowship has already garnered the support of three dozen companies and investors, as well as a national network of universities and student clubs. 

Additionally, an international network of mentors hailing from leading tech and startup companies is poised to provide guidance and inspiration to the first cohort of fellows.

Interested candidates, universities, employers, and mentors are invited to join by signing up at https://lnkd.in/gtEQc-Da

Interested participants can learn more about the fellowship by visiting bwin.org/bloom-fellowship.

