Bloodman founder Jiisun receives Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020

Corporates

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:36 pm

Bloodman founder Jiisun receives Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:36 pm
Bloodman founder Jiisun receives Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020

Bloodman founder Sahariar Hasan Jiisun has been honoured with the Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020 in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the time of Covid-19. 

The award was conferred on him during the closing ceremony of OIC Youth Capital 2020 held Thursday at Osmani Milonayoton  in the capital.

President Abdul Hamid joined the ceremony as the chief in attendance of State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, and OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha.

Sahariar Hasan Jiisun said that "I am extremely happy by receiving this award. It is an encouragement for all volunteers to do more social goods in different way".

Bangladesh was announced as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" marking a significant recognition for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her spirited Government in the youth sector. The Istanbul based Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), an entity affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), made this declaration on 25 December 2019. 

The selection of Dhaka as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" will play a significant role to reflect a positive brand image of Bangladesh globally especially among the youth. Ten elaborate mega-events, and several ancillary events, have been designed for celebrating "OIC Youth Capital 2020" which will be implemented through eight lead Ministries and Twenty co-lead Ministries round the year. As per the "Protocol of Commitment '' between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ICYF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the key "Partner" in the process and is expected to organize the inaugural and closing ceremony along with some other programs in between.

Bloodman is providing its Healthcare and blood donation service to all over Bangladesh. Bloodman has provided blood donor match making to more than 700,000 plus patients since 2014 and monthly serving thousands plus patients. Bloodman already provided telemedicine coverage to 600,000 till now, Health Camps and Medicine distribution to 32060 people, Emergency Food distribution to 25005 people, tree plantation 11000 by 2021. 

Bloodman founder Sahariar Hasan Jiisun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

55m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

1h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

2h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming