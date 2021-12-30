Bloodman founder Jiisun receives Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020

Bloodman founder Sahariar Hasan Jiisun has been honoured with the Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020 in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the time of Covid-19.

The award was conferred on him during the closing ceremony of OIC Youth Capital 2020 held Thursday at Osmani Milonayoton in the capital.

President Abdul Hamid joined the ceremony as the chief in attendance of State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, and OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha.

Sahariar Hasan Jiisun said that "I am extremely happy by receiving this award. It is an encouragement for all volunteers to do more social goods in different way".

Bangladesh was announced as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" marking a significant recognition for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her spirited Government in the youth sector. The Istanbul based Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), an entity affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), made this declaration on 25 December 2019.

The selection of Dhaka as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" will play a significant role to reflect a positive brand image of Bangladesh globally especially among the youth. Ten elaborate mega-events, and several ancillary events, have been designed for celebrating "OIC Youth Capital 2020" which will be implemented through eight lead Ministries and Twenty co-lead Ministries round the year. As per the "Protocol of Commitment '' between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ICYF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the key "Partner" in the process and is expected to organize the inaugural and closing ceremony along with some other programs in between.

Bloodman is providing its Healthcare and blood donation service to all over Bangladesh. Bloodman has provided blood donor match making to more than 700,000 plus patients since 2014 and monthly serving thousands plus patients. Bloodman already provided telemedicine coverage to 600,000 till now, Health Camps and Medicine distribution to 32060 people, Emergency Food distribution to 25005 people, tree plantation 11000 by 2021.