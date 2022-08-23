BKMEA, STITCH sign MoU to promote gender sensitive workplace and Fiair Price app

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Sustainable Textile Initiative: Together for Change (STITCH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote gender sensitive workplace and make logical price negotiation with brands by using fair price app.

The MoU was signed at the capital's The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday (23 August), said a press release.

BKMEA and the STITCH consortium have agreed to work together in forming and functionalising Sexual Harassment Complaint Committees (SHCCs) at BKMEA member factories as per the verdicts of the high-court.

Ethical purchasing practices especially price negotiations are key issue for ensuring a sustainable business relation among international brands sourcing from Bangladesh and manufacturers producing for them. The BKMEA and the STITCH consortium are working together to ensuring ethical purchasing practices and maintain a sustainable business relation between international brands and manufacturers. To support addressing this issue the BKMEA and the STITCH consortium have agreed to work together in to move forward the discussions on ethical purchasing practices and introduce the Fair Price App in BKMEA member factories.

Fair Price is a pragmatic, replicable and scalable tool intended for suppliers in every country. The tool captures all elements of labour costs. As such, it empowers factories and brands with the information they need to determine fair (fact-based & bottom-up) prices that are calculated with the actual prevailing labour costs in a factory. Fair Price is a means to an end, namely more transparent costing and shared responsibility between buyers and suppliers to raise wages, the press release added.

STITCH consortium has agreed to provide technical support to BKMEA on how to use Fair Price app, and incorporate feedback from BKMEA and their member factories, on further adaptation is required on the app.

BKMEA will adopt the use of Fair Price app and encourage member factories of BKMEA to use the Fair Price app during costing for any brands they are producing.