BKMEA, NSS and NI sign MoU to extend project on nutrition awareness among female knit workers

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), National Nutrition Service (NNS), and Nutrition International (NI) have signed a memorandum of association (MoU) to extend Nutrition of Working Women (NoWW) project's duration up to March 2027.

The signing ceremony was held on 20 February at the capital's Intercontinental Dhaka hotel. BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, NNS Country Director Abdul Mannan and NI President Joel Spicer signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations, said a press release.

Speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present on the programme as the chief guest. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce was present as a special guest. BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem chaired the event.

"In our country, more than 46% of women aged 15-49 suffer from anemia. In that context, the Nutrition of Working Women project is a timely step. The project has laid emphasis on issues like elimination of anemia and hygiene which was not seen before. BKMEA has created an unprecedented example through this project," said Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

BKMEA has been running the project in collaboration with National Nutrition Service (NNS) since 2019 to eliminate anemia and raise health awareness among women workers in the knitwear sector in Bangladesh.

So far 116 knit factories have worked under the Nutrition of Working Women project. Under this, 1 crore 6 thousand 283 iron and folic acid tablets are provided among 2 lakh 20 thousand women knit workers.

Highlighting the importance of the project, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said that the way BKMEA has contributed to the success of the project will continue in the future. Through this, he hoped that the knitting industry will take a step forward in sustainable production system.

For nearly 30 years, Nutrition International has been working to reduce malnutrition rates in Bangladesh.

By maintaining this continuity, NI has become a trusted partner of Bangladesh, said Joel Spicer. Dr Brend Spanier, charge the affairs of EU Delegation to Bangladesh was present the programme.

Factory owners, managers, and workers of various factories were also present on the occasion.